Fallen McAlester officer Joseph Barlow to be laid to rest

PHOTO: Joseph Lee Barlow
KJRH
Posted at 10:47 AM, Mar 29, 2023
MCALESTER, Okla. — The McAlester community has wrapped their arms around the Barlow family after officer Joseph Barlow lost his life during a funeral procession for another officer.

Thousands gathered for benefit dinners and to donate to his family.

Wednesday, the community is prepared to show more love as officer Barlow will be laid to rest.

Funeral services will be held at the Southeast Expo Center off Highway 270 in McAlester at 2 p.m.

Officer Barlow is remembered as being a friend to everyone and an incredibly hard worker.

