Charges filed in McAlester police officer's death

MCALESTER, Okla. — A man is charged with first-degree manslaughter after crashing his car into a McAlester police cruiser, resulting in the death of an officer.

Martin Rivas Rodriguez was arrested Friday night after the wreck. McAlester police officer Joseph Lee Barlow spent the weekend in the hospital before he passed away Monday night.

Barlow was assisting in the funeral procession for the late Captain Robert Parker when his cruiser was hit.

Rodriguez was also charged with causing a fatal accident without a valid driver's license, driving without a license, and reckless driving.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --