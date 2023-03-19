McAlester Police asking for a miracle for injured officer

MCALESTER, Okla. — The McAlester Police Department is asking for prayers as one of their own is still clinging to life in a Tulsa hospital. And they say they need a miracle to save officer Joseph Barlow.

The city of McAlester, while not small, is very tight knit. Especially with the first responders. And as one lays in a hospital bed, they’re asking for a miracle.

“I’ve lost two in the last year and one needs some prayers big time,” said Officer Colby Barnett.

The McAlester Police Department is no stranger to tragedy. Losing officer Danny Kelley last year to covid, and en route to bury their brother Captain Robert Parker Friday, tragedy struck again when a truck hit Officer Joseph Barlow’s cruiser head on.

“This isn’t fair in all honesty. The kid had a heart of gold and we need a miracle,” said Barnett.

And a miracle is what dozens of first responders and members of the community prayed for Saturday afternoon on the police department steps. And those who call Barlow a friend, colleague or brother, are hit just as hard by his absence.

“Our guys and gals are all out working incidents at all times but it does hit a little closer to home when it’s one of ours,” said McAlester Fire Chief, Brett Brewer.

Not a dry eye could be seen at Saturday’s meeting as strangers and friends came together to pray for Barlow. And for his brothers in uniform, this is especially devastating.

“Buddy if I could have you back right now, it’d mean the world,” said Barnett.

Officer Barlow remains in critical condition in Tulsa after having multiple surgeries to save his life. The driver, Martin Rodriguez Rivas remains in police custody after being booked on complaints of driving illegally while causing great bodily harm and driving without a license.

