Fall 2021: Local pumpkin patches for the kids, families to enjoy

Fall is here and that means people are ready to break out the decorations to celebrate.

Many people are already planning their yearly trips to the fair, picking out costumes, and even the yearly trip to the pumpkin patch.

Where are the best pumpkin patches around? Is orange truly the new black? Here's what we found:

Carmichael's

Carmichael's is considered to be one of the longest-running pumpkin patches in the area.

Families can come to enjoy the fall season by picking pumpkins, fun games, and even get into delicious food. They also offer an exciting animal farm and rides for the kids. Carmichael's will still have a maze, animal attractions, and other things this year for all ages to enjoy.

There might even be new baby pigs to feed and hold soon!

Carmichael's opens on Saturday, Sept. 25. and is located at 17137 South Mingo Road in Bixby, Okla.

Hours open:



Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sundays from10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Dr. D's Farm & Ranch

Dr. D's Farm and Ranch is a newer pumpkin patch that's owned by Alan Deak.

Not only do they offer the usual pumpkin patch things, but Deak also says pumpkins can be used in many delicious recipes and uses around the house.

Deak is active on social media by sharing pictures of the patch, as well as some recipe ideas to incorporate pumpkin into your diet.

Dr. D's will even deliver pumpkins to your door!

To keep up with Dr. D's Farm and Ranch, head to their Instagram page.

Livesay Orchards

Livesay Orchards may be known for their peaches, but they also have a great pumpkin patch that should be on everyone's to-do list.

It's a bit of a drive, but it's worth it to head out there to take in the fall atmosphere.

Livesay Orchards offers families many opportunities such as hayrides, take photos, and picking out the perfect pumpkins.

If you're looking for more than pumpkins, Livesay also offers assortments of gourds, apples, sunflowers, hay bales, and even corn stalks.

Livesay Orchards is located at 39232 E 231st Street South in Porter, Okla.

Hours open:



Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m.

Oklahoma Heritage Farm Annual Fall Festival

This month-long festival provides the best Green Country has to offer for the season of fall!

Their pumpkin patch also features an 11-acre maze, plus games, rides, and even contests with a bunch of prizes to win.

Want to pick out something more than just the perfect pumpkin? Well, this fall festival can do it. They will also have other in-season vegetables, baked goods, Oklahoma-made products, and so much more.

The Oklahoma Heritage Farm Annual Fall Festival is currently going on until Oct. 31 and they are located at 38512 US 75 Highway in Ramona, Okla.

Hours open:



Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Pleasant Valley Farms

Pleasant Valley Farms offers plenty of fun and activities to get ready for fall.

Hayrides, a 20-acre corn maze, mini golf, cowbell tosses, and even a petting zoo provides all the opportunities to start fall and even get a good family photo or two.

When Pleasant Valley Farms isn't doing pumpkin patches, they also grow Christmas trees and host events for birthday parties and weddings.

Pleasant Valley Farms is located at 22350 West 71st Street South in Sand Springs, Okla.

Open hours:



9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

Pumpkin Town Farms

Another local favorite pumpkin patch is right in the metro area.

Pumpkin Town Farms offers hay rides, pumpkin blasters, face painting, corn mazes, and so much more!

If you want a real competition, challenge your friends or family to a round of pumpkin checkers or pumpkin bowling.

There's also opportunities to get in the spooky spirit as they offer a haunted version of their corn maze complete with a few surprises lurking around!

Pumpkin Town Farms is located at 6060 South Garnett Road in Tulsa, Okla.

Open hours:



10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily

Sand Springs Pumpkin Patch

Take the family all the way to Sand Springs for a fun-filled time at the pumpkin patch.

On top of picking out the perfect pumpkin, there's plenty of opportunities to take pictures and play games to make lasting fall memories.

There's plenty of things for kids to do like they can ride a pony, play in the games tent, or enjoy the petting zoo.

Sand Springs Pumpkin Patch is located at 17441 West 9th Street in Sand Springs, Okla.

Open hours:



Mondays through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sundays from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

