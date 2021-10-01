Traditional and exotic food at the Tulsa State Fair

TULSA, Okla. — The food, the the rides, the family fun is finally here. Today marked the first of eleven days of awesome.

From traditional to exotic, this year, there are a lot of options to choose from.

“I just appreciate all the customers that have been through the year and they keep coming back and they want to come see familiar faces,” Mark Frette with Hardenbrook's concessions said.

Hardenbrook's concessions is glad the Tulsa State Fair is back. They have been in operation since 1913, but their traditional stand has been a Tulsa State Fair classic for nearly 60 years.

Their concessions sell all kinds of fair food favorites, but they have a classic.

“We have the cheese burgers and the double cheese burgers,” Wayan West said.

For those craving something more exotic, Pioneer Wagon has options that will likely satisfy your palate.

Pioneer Wagon is new to the Tulsa State Fair this year. Their food truck is from Northwest Iowa.

They sell snake, elk, gator. Yes, real meat from wild animals. Your choice of meat is dipped into corn dog batter and served with what Taylor calls venom sauce. Y

“Rattle snake is known to be a gamey food, that has an odd flavor. Because we want the general public we want the general public to experience it, we’ve actually made it into a bratwurst style sausage that has great seasoning and has been cooked with white wine to take the gamiest level down,” Chris Taylor with Pioneer Wagon said.

While Taylor could not share the recipe to the sauce, he guaranteed it wouldn't kill you.

"I will not," Taylor said.

Caleb Phillips volunteered to take a sample.

"It looks like I had rattle snake sausage," Phillips said. "It does taste like a bratwurst, it's really good."

Phillips said he would not have picked that item just by looking at the menu, but he's glad he tried it. He said he would have it again.

