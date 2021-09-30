Tulsa police cracking down on illegal Tulsa State Fair parking

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa State Fair kicked off Thursday and people who live around the fairgrounds are concerned about the increase in traffic since there won't be any shuttles for fair-goers.

This year Tulsa police say they will crackdown on illegal parking.

In a post to Facebook, the department urged the public to be aware of signage on the streets. If it says no parking, they will tow cars rather than giving tickets.

Wanda Young, a resident in a neighborhood near the fairgrounds, says she's used to her street being busy during the 11-day fair.

However, she says the traffic has gotten worse over the past decade. Young tells 2 News Oklahoma that multiple cars were towed in 2019 due to illegal parking on her street.

“I’m sure a lot of people were critical of the police for that but the police were doing their job thankfully," Young says.

"If an emergency vehicle attempted to go through, they wouldn’t have been able to. That puts a lot of people at risk."

