A trip to the pumpkin patch: Dr. D's Farm & Ranch

BIXBY, Okla. — Fall is now officially in the air. Certain traditions come to mind at this time of year. For some, it could be going to the fair, pumpkin spice anything, or getting ready for Halloween.

Another beloved tradition is going to the pumpkin patch. Dr. D's Farm and Ranch is a pumpkin patch in Bixby, owned by Alan Deak.

"This was just a field with a whole bunch of Johnson grass, and a bunch of weeds whenever I got it," said Deak. "And so I had to till it up and once the dirt was soft and ready, I planted the pumpkin seeds."

From there the seeds were planted and the wait began. According to Deak, pumpkins take about 90 to a hundred days to ripen and mature.

"So I got started a little bit late this summer," Deak mentions. "So the yield is going to be a little bit smaller this year, but we're going to be offering delivery to the Tulsa Metro area."

But pumpkins isn't the only thing Dr. D's Farm and Ranch offers. Deak says pumpkins do make great decorations, but they're great for other things you can use too.

"They're great for cooking and also for serving. It's one of my favorite things to do. I do it a lot with pineapples, but I can do it with a pumpkin," Deak says.

Deak is planning on sharing progress pictures of the patch on Instagram, as well as some recipe ideas for those looking to get into the fall spirit.

"The recipe ideas that I have, I'm not going to try to compete with grandma's pumpkin pie. Cause you already know how to make that. I'm going to have recipe ideas that are kind of thinking outside the box and kind of use buckets in your kitchen."

To keep up with Dr. D's Farm and Ranch, head to their Instagram page.

