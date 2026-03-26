TULSA, Okla. — While city officials remain tight-lipped on details, 2 News confirmed changes are coming soon to the blighted Promenade Mall.

“I am just asking people to be a little bit more patient—just a few more days and know there is going to be change,” said Karen Gilbert, Tulsa City Councilor. “Fingers crossed, by the end of the week, and today is Thursday.”

WATCH: Eyesore no more? City officials confirm change coming to Promenade Mall

Eyesore no more? City officials confirm change coming to Promenade Mall

For frustrated neighbors, the news can not come soon enough.

Aside from a few thriving, anchoring businesses like WeStreet Ice Center and Dillard’s, the core of Promenade Mall closed in 2023. Code enforcement deemed it unfit for human occupancy.

In April of 2025, 2 News showed you a look at the inside when vandals and the homeless were repeatedly breaking in.

Today, the place is boarded up. In recent months stories of break-ins subsided. But just this week, Tulsa police arrested Mitchell Hauke and Robbie Stedman for stealing copper from the building.

“How they are getting in – is anyone’s guess,” said Gilbert.

Gilbert says police and code enforcement monitor the property daily.

It is Kohan Retail Investment Group that bought the property and let it sit. Last year, there was hope for change when Kohan got behind on taxes. It went up for auction. In the 11th hour, taxes got paid.

According to the Tulsa County Treasurer’s Office, it’s on the auction block again this year. If Kohan does not pay at least $252, 806.36 in taxes by June 5, it will go up for auction.

The tax issue could be a moot point, if word of new ownership transpires. The WeStreet Ice Center owner, Andy Scurto, has a vested interest in the future of the property and has expressed interest in keeping it successful.

When 2 News asked for information on a possible ownership change, he said he did not have an update.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

