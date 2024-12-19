Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

EXECUTION: Kevin Ray Underwood executed for murder of Jamie Rose Bolin

kevin ray underwood
DOC mug from 2021
kevin ray underwood
Posted
and last updated

MCALESTER, Okla. — Kevin Ray Underwood was executed on Dec. 19 at 10:14 a.m.

Underwood killed Jamie Rose Bolin in 2006 in Purcell. He raped and tortured her before her death and planned a cannibalistic fantasy before police arrested him.

Jamie Bolin

After a series of delays, his clemency hearing took place last week and his original confession played again for the board. They denied his clemency.

WATCH: Clemency denied for convicted killer

Child murderer’s clemency denied after replay of gruesome confession

During that hearing Underwood said he didn't want to die, but understood that he deserved it for what he'd done.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US