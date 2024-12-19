EXECUTION: Kevin Ray Underwood executed for murder of Jamie Rose Bolin

MCALESTER, Okla. — Kevin Ray Underwood was executed on Dec. 19 at 10:14 a.m.

Underwood killed Jamie Rose Bolin in 2006 in Purcell. He raped and tortured her before her death and planned a cannibalistic fantasy before police arrested him.

After a series of delays, his clemency hearing took place last week and his original confession played again for the board. They denied his clemency.

During that hearing Underwood said he didn't want to die, but understood that he deserved it for what he'd done.

