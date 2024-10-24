'Everybody is scared': Tulsa's Lebanese community hurt by Israeli invasion

TULSA, Okla. — The toll of Israel's war supported by the United States continues to be felt at home. The award-winning café Shawkat's located on Sheridan is seen as a piece of home for many in Green Country's Lebanese community. Owner Hannah Tafla will say with every bite is a piece of home, too.

"That's what unites us. The people, the food, the culture," Tafla told 2 News on Oct. 24.

But bombardments of mostly American-made bombs and missiles fired by the Israeli military - claimed to be targeting the militant group Hezbollah - have killed more than 1,300 people and displaced 1.2 million in Lebanon since last month, according to NBC.

"Right now, everybody is scared, like, that it's going to get bombed, or our ancient buildings," Tafla said of her home city of Tyre, home to biblical and UNESCO World Heritage sites. Tyre underwent heavy Israeli bombing on Wednesday.

"And the worst thing (is) if any phone comes to you at night, you get scared," Tafla said. "You think, 'Please, God, nobody we know got killed,' or 'Nobody we know got hurt.'"

Like Tafla, Bassima Roz has called Tulsa a second home for decades, has Christian Lebanese family in the line of fire, and appeals for change.

"I want (Americans) to pay attention to what's happening in Lebanon and just think about it," Roz said. "Is it really right? It's not right. What's happening is cruel."



Vincent and Vanessa Zito said they felt sad for Tulsa's Lebanese community even on their first visit to the restaurant.

"I mean, it obviously affects people," Vincent Zito said. "They still have family back home and loved ones. I can't imagine living in fear every day for my life."

Each person 2 News spoke with Thursday said they at least hope Oklahoma lawmakers will pay attention to their stories. They said they also don't want their taxpayer money to contribute to American involvement in the conflict. 2 News took their messages to the offices of U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern and Sens. Markwayne Mullin and James Lankford.

As of Thursday afternoon, the three lawmakers don't have any direct mentions published online of the invasion of Lebanon specifically.

Rep. Hern's office referred 2 News to his statements broadly supporting Israel but without mention of Lebanon specifically. Sen. Lankford's office said the senator is unavailable to comment Thursday because of scheduled travels. Sen. Mullin's office has not responded.

There are messages of compassion in the community that keep Tafla going, however: gestures like a note on a receipt left by a customer on Oct. 17, reading, "Free Lebanon".

Hannah Tafla

"That note the customer left, it's really like, it makes tears in my eyes. Thank you (to them)," she said.

