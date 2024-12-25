Eufaula police cracking down on impaired driving during holidays

EUFAULA, Okla. — The holidays are a time for celebration. However, too often, people make the poor decision to drive while impaired.

2 News Oklahoma’s Douglas Braff learned how the Eufaula Police Department is cracking down and keeping people safe.

When asked if the EPD tends to see more impaired drivers during the holidays, Chief David Bryning replied, “Oh, absolutely, because there's so many additional festivities and holiday parties.”

2 News sat down with Bryning. As of the week of Christmas and Hannukah, he told us, “Our DUI arrests definitely have been going up as we've gone into the holiday season. We've been having two to three every week now.”

“I've had to tell too many people on the holidays that one of their loved ones or a family member isn't coming home,” he said. “In a lot of cases, it's not their fault; it was the other driver that was impaired that caused the accident.”

Alcohol-related crashes injure almost 2,500 and kill about 220 Oklahomans each year, according to the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office.

But all were preventable.

To crack down on impaired drivers, Eufaula police have partnered with the OHSO and the ABLE Commission.

“What that is allowing us to do,” Bryning explained, “is to pick specific times, dates where typically your impaired driving incidents are gonna be increased.”

“We are conducting high visibility traffic enforcement,” he added.

An initial $15,000 grant from the state is also helping them cover overtime pay and buy new LIDAR equipment to identify speeders.

LIDAR is not like the run-of-the-mill radar guns people might typically think of.

Bryning said, “It's a lot less detectable [and] works in all inclement weather.”

“It works day or night,” he added, saying it also works “if you have obstacles in the road.”

Braff rode with one patrolman on a rainy and foggy Christmas Eve and saw him use his LIDAR to single out a driver speeding along U.S. 69.

While Bryning noted that impaired drivers don’t always speed, he pointed out that speeding is oftentimes a sign of driving impaired and that anything helps to fight it.

“If none of my guys ever have to go tell someone that their loved one or family member isn't coming home, that means we did our job good for the community,” he told us.

However, drunk driving is not the only kind of impaired driving. Bryning reminded people that drugs like marijuana — even if someone has a prescription — are illegal to use while operating a motor vehicle.

While warning intensely against driving under the influence, the Eufaula police chief also urged responsibility.

He said, "You should be able to go with your friends and your family, and if you want to have a cocktail or two, that's fine, but get a designated driver. There’s Uber, there's family.

“Enjoy the holiday,” he emphasized, “but do it responsibly."

