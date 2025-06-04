Epic Charter Schools teachers, staff clear out classrooms after restructuring

TULSA, Okla. — On June 3, Epic Charter Schools announced it would not be renewing at least 350 employees for the upcoming school year.

On June 4, 2 News watched as teachers cleaned out their classrooms and offices.

It was a change they were not prepared for, and now many said they are facing an uncertain future.

Epic is the state’s largest public virtual charter school and serves around 30,000 students.

Now, 83 teachers and 274 administrators will not be returning in the fall.

The school said it will now focus on one-on-one tutoring and its hybrid Comet Academy program.

Epic said the decision was made so it can serve more students and eliminate the waiting list at their Tulsa and Oklahoma City locations.

Not only is the decision to restructure impacting employees, but also the families of Epic students.

“We’re all upset over this. There are parents that are left in limbo and not knowing what to do,” said parent Lindsay Morrow.

Her daughter, Caitlyn, went to Epic, and she was stunned to learn she will now have to find something else.

“She was enrolled here and she was coming Monday through Friday every single day here, and the teachers were great, and they were working with her and helping her out, and they were pushing her,” said Morrow.

Epic said it will no longer offer full-day in-person instruction Monday through Friday, and it will no longer provide meal service.

Morrow said her heart goes out to all those who lost their jobs.

“I hate to see these teachers losing their jobs over getting the email and not knowing any answers and coming out today having to clear out their office, their rooms. It’s very sad, “said Morrow.

