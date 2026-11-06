17-year-old girl located after reported missing: OHP

UPDATE: Julia Zittenfield has been located, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The following information was provided by Skiatook Police:

Name: Julia Zittenfield

Age: 17

Date last seen: Nov. 5 at around 9:00 p.m.

Physical description: 5’ 3” tall, weighs around 180 lbs., has black and pink hair and blue eyes. Julia was last seen wearing dark colored clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 918-396-2424 or 911.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.