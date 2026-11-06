Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

17-year-old girl located after reported missing: OHP

trooper.jpeg
KJRH
trooper.jpeg
Posted
and last updated
Add 2 News Oklahoma as a Google Preferred Source

UPDATE: Julia Zittenfield has been located, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The following information was provided by Skiatook Police:

Name: Julia Zittenfield

Age: 17

Date last seen: Nov. 5 at around 9:00 p.m.

Physical description: 5’ 3” tall, weighs around 180 lbs., has black and pink hair and blue eyes. Julia was last seen wearing dark colored clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 918-396-2424 or 911.

📱 More News from 2 News Oklahoma and KJRH.com

 

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

About Us

Download the 2 News Oklahoma App