'The Phantom of the Opera' returns to Tulsa for 11-night run in November

TULSA, Okla. — One of Broadway's most famous musicals is bringing the Phantom back to Tulsa.

The Phantom of the Opera will run Nov. 18-29 at Chapman Music Hall.

The touring production features Andrew Lloyd Webber's music and the original production design, which cast member Melo Ludwig, who plays Meg Giry, says helps give audiences an experience very close to what they would see on Broadway.

"I think for a lot of people their first ever experience with live theater is a touring production, because maybe you can't get to New York and see a Broadway show. So it's really cool that we can actually bring Broadway level shows to all these different cities and Phantom specifically is a lot of people's first ever musical. Like I go to the stage door and people are like, oh wow, I've never seen live theater before, and I'm like, that is so cool," Ludwig said.

The Phantom of the Opera ran on Broadway for 35 years, making it the longest-running musical in Broadway history.

Click here for information on tickets.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.