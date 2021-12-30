EMSA urges to prepare now ahead of frigid weekend temperatures

TULSA, Okla. — EMSA is warning residents to take cold weather precautions now in anticipation of the freezing temperatures forecasted for the upcoming weekend for the Tulsa metro area.

They encourage people to check on their neighbors, family, and friends to make sure they have transportation and have adequate heating in their homes or have access to a shelter.

Heating sources, such as space heaters, should be used according to safety guidelines, which include they are not too closely located next to flammable sources such as curtains, blankets, or bedding.

EMSA also advises that you never use outdoor grills, gas ovens or propane heaters indoors to avoid lethal carbon monoxide poisoning and fires.

Due to the recent rise in the omicron variant, Tulsans should still take the appropriate precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

EMSA offers the following tips that will help people working or staying outside in the cold to stay warm this weekend:

When possible, try to work in an area sheltered from the wind.

Dress appropriately.

Layer clothing to create air pockets that help retain body heat. Layering also makes adapting to changes in weather and level of physical exertion easier.

Keep a change of clothing available in case your work clothes get wet. If your clothes get wet, you should try to change into dry clothes as soon as possible.

Pay special attention to protecting your feet, hands, head, and face. Your head should be covered. Find gloves that will allow you to perform the tasks you need to perform and remember to put dry gloves on if your gloves get wet.

Wear boots or shoes that protect against cold and dampness. Footwear needs to be insulated and fit comfortably with several layers of socks.



Warming stations are also being opened this weekend for anyone seeking shelter from the freezing temperatures.

