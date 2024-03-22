EMSA sending letters to patients impacted by recent hack

TULSA, Okla. — The Emergency Medical Services Authority said a recent hacking incident prompted them to send letters to patients whose information may have been taken.

EMSA said on Feb. 13, it was made aware of suspicious activity on its IT networks. According to the organization, they took immediate action, including shutting off some of its systems.

EMSA said it worked with law enforcement and a third-party forensic firm to investigate the hack. It confirmed an unauthorized user accessed its systems and possibly took files that included personal patient information.

Starting on March 22, EMSA sent letters to patients whose information may have been involved in the hack.

EMSA is also taking toll-free calls to answer any questions people who receive these letters may have. It said the call line is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Anyone whose Social Security number was involved will receive free credit monitoring and identity prevention services.

EMSA said the hack started on Feb. 10 and lasted until Feb. 13.

For more information, click here.

