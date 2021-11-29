Emergency crews investigate body found on I-44

TULSA, Okla. — Emergency crews are on the scene after a body was found along the eastbound I-44 lanes near Highway 169 on Monday morning.
OHP confirmed the victim is dead but has not identified them. They believe someone was walking on I-44 under the Highway 51 overpass around midnight and was hit by a car. They believe the body was hit by multiple vehicles throughout the night.
They are still investigating the incident.
At this time, the emergency crews have reduced eastbound I-44 to one lane. CLICK here to find an alternate route for your travels.
