Emergency crews investigate body found on I-44

Posted at 9:16 AM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 10:47:44-05

TULSA, Okla. — Emergency crews are on the scene after a body was found along the eastbound I-44 lanes near Highway 169 on Monday morning.

OHP confirmed the victim is dead but has not identified them. They believe someone was walking on I-44 under the Highway 51 overpass around midnight and was hit by a car. They believe the body was hit by multiple vehicles throughout the night.

They are still investigating the incident.

At this time, the emergency crews have reduced eastbound I-44 to one lane. CLICK here to find an alternate route for your travels.

