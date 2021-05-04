Elote’s annual Cinco de Mayo Street Festival returns

TULSA, Okla. — After a year-long pause due to the pandemic, the luchadores are ready to rumble in the ring this year.

Elote Cafe and Catering, located in downtown Tulsa, is hosting its 12th annual Cinco de Mayo Street Festival in person this year. The event will be filled with Lucha libre wrestling, puffy tacos, a DJ, delicious signature drinks, and outdoor kid's activities.

The Cinco de Mayo Street Festival is an iconic event that people, including the restaurant's owner Libby Billings, is eager to see come back to downtown Tulsa.

“Between mask-wearing and largely serving guests via to-go and delivery food services, our team, luchadores and I have really missed seeing everyone’s faces,” Billings said. “We are excited to be able to bring laughter, fun, good food, and cold drinks to our guests safely outdoors for a memory-making Cinco de Mayo celebration.”

The outdoor event has the stamp of approval from the Tulsa Health Department. While Tulsa's mask mandate has expired, the Cinco de Mayo Street Festival will take up a whole downtown block to allow social distancing for safety. Masks will be on hand for those who would feel more comfortable, as well as hand sanitizer stations.

This year's Cinco de Mayo Street Festival is being hosted on 5th Street and Boston Avenue from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. tomorrow. For more details about the event, anyone can visit the event's web page.

