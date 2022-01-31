Electric companies gearing up for winter weather

TULSA, Okla. — While most of us are busy stocking up on groceries, filling up our gas tanks, and bringing out our heavy winter clothes, power companies are also preparing ahead of the potential winter storm.

PSO officials say they are bringing in 2,800 extra personnel to assist the company.

The resources include crews to trim trees if needed, power line crews, safety personnel and others.

The company also says they are running safety drills so when the time comes, all crews will know exactly what to do.

"For those winter storm drills, what we do is, they are basically a scenario role play. Where we will imagine or talk about a particular weather situation and we will run through all the traps, with every department, says Whitney Emerick with PSO.

PSO says they have their own meteorologists, and are working with the national weather service to monitor the weather.

The company says customers can prepare by charging electronic devices and power banks, stay aware of the forecast, and be careful if you do go out.

"When the weather does hit, if you see a down line, assume it's energized. Please stay away for safety's sake," says Emerick.

If you do lose power, PSO says check the outage map to confirm you do have a power outage.

You can report it in the PSO app, or call them.

East central Oklahoma Electric Cooperative, Verdigris Valley in Collinsville, and Northeast Oklahoma says they are monitoring the forecast and have crews on standby.

