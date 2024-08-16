ECONOMIC IMPACT: How films like 'Twister' impacted the state and Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Twisters is a popular movie nationwide, making over $120 million in less than a month.

But how does this impact Oklahoma?

2 News spoke with Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell about how the movie industry is growing Oklahoma's popularity and economy. He said since the release of ‘Twisters’ the state saw a high return of investment from it. Almost $260 million to the state.

The movie employed close to 600 Oklahoman's from production to extras. Pinnell said it also helped local businesses.

"All the catering all the dry-cleaning services over 1,000 hotel room nights booked into the Oklahoma City area alone," Pinnell said.

Now, Green Country is also seeing attention from ‘Killers of the Flower Moon' and ‘Tulsa King.'

Tulsa regional tourism found more than 10,000 people searched online for places where ‘Tulsa King was filmed.

“Traveling to Oklahoma to visit the locations of the Killers of the Flower Moon, you'll have people visiting for Tulsa King still," Pinnell said.

He said Oklahoma is a popular spot to create films because of the multi ecosystems to utilize. Plus, companies get a financial boost thanks to Oklahoma’s business incentives.

Pinnell said if the state economy is expanded to more sectors, it can ease the bigger economic factors.

“Yeah, the goal is to diversify the economy, you know we’re an oil and gas state, and I’m really glad that we are but we need to get more diversified to help that oil and gas industry," he said.

Pinnell said he hopes Oklahoma continues to be a tourist attraction because of the successful movies made here. He also wants more Oklahomans to get interested in film to continue the success.

