Reported 4.6 magnitude earthquake felt in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — An earthquake could be felt across Oklahoma on Monday morning.

The effects could be felt across the Tulsa area around 11:10 a.m.

Preliminary reports show the earthquake reached magnitude 4.6 in the Medford area about 32 miles north of Enid.

2 News Oklahoma Seismograph showing the earthquake felt across Oklahoma on Jan. 31, 2022.

USGS updated it to a 4.6 earthquake. Still 32 miles north of Enid, Oklahoma. Within the state. #2News #OkQuake pic.twitter.com/u6JdmkEBqL — Brandon Wholey KJRH (@BrandonWholey) January 31, 2022

2 News Oklahoma is gathering information on the earthquake and will update this story as it becomes available.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --