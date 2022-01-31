Watch
Reported 4.6 magnitude earthquake felt in Oklahoma

2 News Oklahoma
Seismograph showing the earthquake felt across Oklahoma on Jan. 31, 2022.
Earthquake in Oklahoma
Posted at 11:17 AM, Jan 31, 2022
TULSA, Okla. — An earthquake could be felt across Oklahoma on Monday morning.

The effects could be felt across the Tulsa area around 11:10 a.m.

Preliminary reports show the earthquake reached magnitude 4.6 in the Medford area about 32 miles north of Enid.

Seismograph showing the earthquake felt across Oklahoma on Jan. 31, 2022.

2 News Oklahoma is gathering information on the earthquake and will update this story as it becomes available.

