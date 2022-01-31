Reported 4.6 magnitude earthquake felt in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — An earthquake could be felt across Oklahoma on Monday morning.
The effects could be felt across the Tulsa area around 11:10 a.m.
Preliminary reports show the earthquake reached magnitude 4.6 in the Medford area about 32 miles north of Enid.
USGS updated it to a 4.6 earthquake. Still 32 miles north of Enid, Oklahoma. Within the state. #2News #OkQuake pic.twitter.com/u6JdmkEBqL
— Brandon Wholey KJRH (@BrandonWholey) January 31, 2022
2 News Oklahoma is gathering information on the earthquake and will update this story as it becomes available.
