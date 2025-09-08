DVIS critical of Tulsa DA’s handling of Survivors' Act cases

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s largest non-profit organization dedicated to domestic violence is voicing criticism toward the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office after April Wilkens was denied resentencing under the Oklahoma Survivors’ Act.

Wilkens has served 27 years of a life conviction for the murder of her ex-boyfriend, Terry Carlton. Wilkens says she suffered years of abuse by Carlton.

The Oklahoma Survivors’ Act allows domestic violence victims a chance at a lesser sentence if they can prove the abuse was a significant factor in the murder.

The CEO of Domestic Violence Intervention Services (DVIS), Tracey Lyall, attended Wilkens' hearing and does not believe she deserved to be re-victimized.

“It’s disappointing to see a DA take the path of revictimizing someone, blaming someone for the abuse that they suffered, not believing them, and continuing to say they are a threat to society,” said Lyall. “I think we were so hopeful because this case was clearly a situation where someone had been abused.”

Lyall wants to see prosecutors at least consider that there are several options under the law, including not arguing the cases at all.

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler told reporters the judge simply followed the law.

“They had an obligation to put on sufficient evidence that would have convinced him that Ms. Wilkens was eligible under the Oklahoma Survivors’ Act, and they failed at that,” he said.

Lyall also has concerns with the use of some witnesses at the hearing. She thinks it is too difficult to clearly remember cases like Wilkens, which dates back to 1998.

Wilkens is the second woman to be denied resentencing in Tulsa County this month. The judge in Erica Harrison’s case determined “rape” is not an intimate act under the Survivors' Act.

