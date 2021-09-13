Dua Lipa coming to BOK Center next spring

TULSA, Okla. — Pop superstar Dua Lipa announced she's going back on the road for her Future Nostalgia Tour in 2022 - and she's making a stop in Tulsa!

The Future Nostalgia Tour is making 28 stops in arenas across the U.S. The tour will also feature support from Caroline Polachek and Lolo Zouaï, with Megan Thee Stallion joining on select dates.

“I’m so thrilled to tour again and see my angels in person! How amazing that we all get to dance and celebrate together once again,” says Dua. “When I was writing Future Nostalgia, I imagined the songs being played in clubs on nights out with your mates. I’m so excited that this fantasy is finally coming true. I can’t wait to experience these songs with you together live!”

Dua Lipa will stop at BOK Center in Tulsa on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Tickets to the show will go on sale Friday, Sept. 17, at 12 p.m. local time on the BOK Center's website.

