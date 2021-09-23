Watch
Drought conditions prompt burn ban in Creek County

Drought conditions impacting Oklahoma on Thursday afternoon.
Drought Monitor 9/23/21
CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — The cold front that brought fall temperatures to Oklahoma early this week has also led to drought conditions across the state.

The dry air and winds prompted Creek County Commissioners to issue a burn ban in the county starting Thursday and lasting until Monday.

A burn ban is put in place to help prevent wildfires that thrive in these conditions and can put a strain on local first responders.

The ban can be repealed early if weather conditions improve.

