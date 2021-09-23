Seasonal & Sunny Fall Day

TULSA, OKLA- — Mild and dry fall conditions anticipated today with near seasonable temperatures this afternoon in the mid to lower 80s.

Quiet evening with overnight lows in the 50s.

Fire weather concerns, especially tomorrow afternoon, as temps climb to near 90 degrees and southwest winds start to increase with minimum relative humidity values from 20 to 25 percent.

Sunny for Saturday with calmer south winds and highs continuing to climb towards upper 80s and lower 90s.

A more significant warm-up is forecast on Sunday and Monday as weak upper ridge begins to build in from the southwest. An elevated fire danger threat is expected both afternoons as high temperatures climb into the lower to mid-90s with RH values falling into the 25 to 30 percent range.

High temperatures are expected to be a few degrees cooler with the increasing moisture by mid-week next week.

