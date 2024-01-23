Driving safely in dense fog

TULSA, Okla. — A wave of fog has fallen upon Green Country, just in time for the morning commute.

Luckily, the National Weather Service has some advice for driving in fog.

First and foremost, drivers need to slow down and give themselves extra time for their commute, especially since the ice and slush have not completely disappeared Tuesday morning.

They need leave plenty of distance between themselves and the vehicle in front of them.

2 News Oklahoma

Next, drivers need to see each other's vehicles from all directions. The NWS said to flip on the low-beam headlights. Those who have fog lights should use them.

High beams are a huge no. While they help see better on a clear night, the fog actually makes them worse than low beams because of the glare.

When the fog brings near-zero visibility, the NWS says the best thing to do is: first, turn on the hazards; and then, find a safe spot — like a parking lot or driveway — and stop.

If no safe spot can be found, park as far away as possible off to the side of the road.

After stopping, the NWS advises switching off all lights except the flashing hazard, set the emergency brake, and take the foot off of the brake so the taillights are off — that way, other drivers don't accidentally hit the vehicle.

Lastly, use blinkers to indicate turns and lane changes. This applies to driving in all weather conditions, but low visibility means telling other drivers about planned turns is particularly important.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

