Dr. Tiffany Crutcher responds to Chauvin trial verdict

TULSA, Okla. — A jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty Tuesday of all charges in the murder of George Floyd.

A judge announced that Chauvin had been found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

The jury reached its verdict after more than nine hours of deliberation. The murder of Floyd triggered worldwide protests and a reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.

During a press conference, several members of the Tulsa community spoke about the verdict's impact on the nation.

"Today is a hopeful day for so many families traumatized by police violence in this country," said Dr. Tiffany Crutcher, founder of the Terence Crutcher Foundation.

Crutcher has been calling for justice since a former Tulsa police officer shot and killed her brother, Terence Crutcher, in 2016.

Crutcher said while this verdict is just a small measure of justice and a step in the right direction, she will not stop fighting for police reform, whether it be in Tulsa or across the nation. She wants to continue pushing for policy change and holding police officers accountable when violating citizens' constitutional rights.

"We can never get George back. We will never get him back, but I just pray that this verdict, and the atonement and the restitution brings them just a little bit of solace," Crutcher said. "And again, we're gonna embrace this moment, but we understand that this is a marathon, and we still have work to do. So, we're so happy for them in this moment."

Greg Robinson, who ran for Tulsa mayor in 2020, called for reform among law enforcement and an investment in mental health resources.

"I'm here representing the community of Tulsa. Today, Minneapolis did the difficult thing. They stood up for the humanity of all of us," Robinson said. "That is why we are renewing the call for independent oversight. We are renewing the call for common sense police reform measures. We are renewing the call to invest in mental health, so that we are protecting the future of our citizens, not figuring out different ways that we can lock them up."

