Oklahoma seeks coordination on Indigenous peoples cold cases

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed into law a bill intended to coordinate state and federal law enforcement efforts when investigating missing or murdered Indigenous people.

Stitt on Tuesday signed a bill requiring the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to coordinate with the U.S. Attorney's Office and the Department of Justice to obtain federal funding and coordinate efforts to gather information and data about missing and murdered Indigenous people in Oklahoma.

The bill is known as Ida's law for 29-year-old Ida Beard of El Reno, a citizen of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes, who disappeared in 2015 and has never been found.

