DPS opens 'megacenter' in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Getting a REAL ID is about to get much easier for people in Green Country. The Oklahoma Dept. of Public Safety is opening a Megacenter in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

Starting Monday through January 7, residents will be able to come to Kensington Business Complex on S Lewis to renew or replace Oklahoma licenses. The other megacenter opened in OKC nearly a month ago.

The megacenters operate on a walk-in basis. You do not need an appointment like most tag agencies and DPS offices across the state. Customers will also be able to receive a first-time REAL ID if they already have a current Oklahoma ID. Residents with out-of-state ID’s can also transfer over to an Oklahoma ID.

Starting May 3, 2023, a REAL ID will be required to fly. The megacenter will be open Monday through Saturday 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

To learn more about the requirements to apply for a REAL ID, CLICK HERE.

