Downtown Tulsa 'Pride Street' signs vandalized

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa's Dennis R. Neil Equality Center will have to replace its Pride Street signs after vandalism left the signs permanently damaged.

The Equality Center, home to LGBTQ+ resources from Oklahomans for Equality, is located near 4th Street and Kenosha Ave in downtown Tulsa.

The four blocks of 4th between Elgin and Lansing have been known as Pride Street since 2018.

"This is an act of intimidation and an attempt to scare us out of being who we are," the Equality Center posted on Facebook on Tuesday.

"We have fought for too long to be able to call this 'Pride Street,' and we will not back down."

