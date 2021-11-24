Downtown Tulsa 'Pride Street' signs vandalized

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa's Dennis R. Neil Equality Center will have to replace its Pride Street signs after vandalism left the signs permanently damaged.
The Equality Center, home to LGBTQ+ resources from Oklahomans for Equality, is located near 4th Street and Kenosha Ave in downtown Tulsa.
The four blocks of 4th between Elgin and Lansing have been known as Pride Street since 2018.
"This is an act of intimidation and an attempt to scare us out of being who we are," the Equality Center posted on Facebook on Tuesday.
"We have fought for too long to be able to call this 'Pride Street,' and we will not back down."
Trending Stories:
- Oklahoma Gov. Stitt fires back at Pres. Biden over oil price plan
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- Miss USA and Miss Teen USA come to Tulsa
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Oklahoma doctors urge caution ahead of Thanksgiving
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter