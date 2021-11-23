Oklahoma Gov. Stitt fires back at Pres. Biden over oil price plan

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt called President Joe Biden out on Twitter on Tuesday in response to the president's plan to combat high oil and gas prices.
Biden announced earlier Tuesday his plan to release 50 million barrels of oil from the U.S.'s strategic reserve in the hopes of lowering gas prices.
MORE >>> Biden orders release of 50M barrels of oil from strategic reserve in hopes of lowering gas prices
Stitt called Biden's plan a "disastrous policy" and accused Biden of snubbing oil-producing states like Oklahoma.
Another disastrous policy from a president who doesn’t get it. Depleting our stockpile is dangerous for national security and does not solve the problem.
Mr. President – stop shutting down domestic energy production at every turn and snubbing oil producing states like Oklahoma! https://t.co/T0nqlEPQWs
— Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) November 23, 2021
In a statement released Tuesday morning, the White House said that of the 50 million barrels that will be used up from the reserve, 32 million barrels would "eventually return" in an exchange that will take place in the years ahead. Eighteen million barrels will act as "an acceleration into the next several months of a sale of oil that Congress had previously authorized."
Trending Stories:
- Stringer Nursery location listed for sale online
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- US sees rise of COVID-19 infections ahead of the holidays
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Tulsa's $52 million Discovery Lab in final stretch to opening
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter