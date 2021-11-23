Oklahoma Gov. Stitt fires back at Pres. Biden over oil price plan

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt called President Joe Biden out on Twitter on Tuesday in response to the president's plan to combat high oil and gas prices.

Biden announced earlier Tuesday his plan to release 50 million barrels of oil from the U.S.'s strategic reserve in the hopes of lowering gas prices.

MORE >>> Biden orders release of 50M barrels of oil from strategic reserve in hopes of lowering gas prices

Stitt called Biden's plan a "disastrous policy" and accused Biden of snubbing oil-producing states like Oklahoma.

Another disastrous policy from a president who doesn’t get it. Depleting our stockpile is dangerous for national security and does not solve the problem. Mr. President – stop shutting down domestic energy production at every turn and snubbing oil producing states like Oklahoma! https://t.co/T0nqlEPQWs — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) November 23, 2021

In a statement released Tuesday morning, the White House said that of the 50 million barrels that will be used up from the reserve, 32 million barrels would "eventually return" in an exchange that will take place in the years ahead. Eighteen million barrels will act as "an acceleration into the next several months of a sale of oil that Congress had previously authorized."

