Oklahoma Gov. Stitt fires back at Pres. Biden over oil price plan

Associated Press
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and President Joe Biden
Posted at 3:04 PM, Nov 23, 2021
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt called President Joe Biden out on Twitter on Tuesday in response to the president's plan to combat high oil and gas prices.

Biden announced earlier Tuesday his plan to release 50 million barrels of oil from the U.S.'s strategic reserve in the hopes of lowering gas prices.

Stitt called Biden's plan a "disastrous policy" and accused Biden of snubbing oil-producing states like Oklahoma.

In a statement released Tuesday morning, the White House said that of the 50 million barrels that will be used up from the reserve, 32 million barrels would "eventually return" in an exchange that will take place in the years ahead. Eighteen million barrels will act as "an acceleration into the next several months of a sale of oil that Congress had previously authorized."

