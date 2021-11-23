Miss USA and Miss Teen USA come to Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa is expected to see a big boost in its economy this week but not because of Thanksgiving.

The city is hosting the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA competitions at the River Spirit Casino Resort.

We learned in October that the pageant had chosen Tulsa as the site for this year’s competitions.

This event that draws contestants and their families from across the country is not only an opportunity to show off Tulsa but also for them to learn about Tulsa’s history.

The Miss USA contestants including Miss Oklahoma spent much of the day touring Tulsa’s Greenwood District learning about its history.

“I feel honored to be able to invite my sisters here and teach them a little bit about our American history especially since it originates here in Tulsa,” Albreuna Gonzaque, Miss Oklahoma, said.

But having this competition in Tulsa is about more than sharing the city’s history. It’s about boosting the economy too.

“When you talk about what moves the needle and keeps cities strong and everything like that, it’s having really good tourism and having really good events like this,” Jason Salsman, Muscogee Nation press secretary, said.

Plus, Salsman says a big event like this can attract other events to the area.

“We have always wanted to bring the biggest events, bring in the most visitors and just really have a great atmosphere," Salsman said. "These kind of events I think we’re hoping that they spring board to bigger and better things and I think they will."

And the contestants we talked to say they’ve felt very welcomed by Tulsans.

“I feel honored that we are able to come here and bring this kind of awareness and bring this kind of power to Tulsa that it deserves,” Sarah Desouza, Miss Massachusetts said.

Today you could really see the contestants absorbing Tulsa’s history.

Tonight they’ll learn more about Oklahoma’s rich Native American history.

