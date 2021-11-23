Watch
NewsLocal News

Photos: Miss USA, Miss Teen USA contestants tour Tulsa’s historic Greenwood District

Contestants for the upcoming Miss USA and Miss Teen USA at River Spirit Casino Resort came to Tulsa's historic Greenwood District on Tuesday.

bws5.jpg
Contestants for the upcoming Miss USA and Miss Teen USA at River Spirit Casino Resort came to Tulsa's historic Greenwood District on Tuesday.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma
bws6.jpg
Contestants for the upcoming Miss USA and Miss Teen USA at River Spirit Casino Resort came to Tulsa's historic Greenwood District on Tuesday.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma
bws3.jpg
Contestants for the upcoming Miss USA and Miss Teen USA at River Spirit Casino Resort came to Tulsa's historic Greenwood District on Tuesday.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma
bws2.jpg
Contestants for the upcoming Miss USA and Miss Teen USA at River Spirit Casino Resort came to Tulsa's historic Greenwood District on Tuesday.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma
bws.jpg
Contestants for the upcoming Miss USA and Miss Teen USA at River Spirit Casino Resort came to Tulsa's historic Greenwood District on Tuesday.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma
bws7.jpg
Contestants for the upcoming Miss USA and Miss Teen USA at River Spirit Casino Resort came to Tulsa's historic Greenwood District on Tuesday.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma
bws4.jpg
Contestants for the upcoming Miss USA and Miss Teen USA at River Spirit Casino Resort came to Tulsa's historic Greenwood District on Tuesday.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma

Photos: Miss USA, Miss Teen USA contestants tour Tulsa’s historic Greenwood District

close-gallery
  • bws5.jpg
  • bws6.jpg
  • bws3.jpg
  • bws2.jpg
  • bws.jpg
  • bws7.jpg
  • bws4.jpg

Share

Contestants for the upcoming Miss USA and Miss Teen USA at River Spirit Casino Resort came to Tulsa's historic Greenwood District on Tuesday.2 News Oklahoma
Contestants for the upcoming Miss USA and Miss Teen USA at River Spirit Casino Resort came to Tulsa's historic Greenwood District on Tuesday.2 News Oklahoma
Contestants for the upcoming Miss USA and Miss Teen USA at River Spirit Casino Resort came to Tulsa's historic Greenwood District on Tuesday.2 News Oklahoma
Contestants for the upcoming Miss USA and Miss Teen USA at River Spirit Casino Resort came to Tulsa's historic Greenwood District on Tuesday.2 News Oklahoma
Contestants for the upcoming Miss USA and Miss Teen USA at River Spirit Casino Resort came to Tulsa's historic Greenwood District on Tuesday.2 News Oklahoma
Contestants for the upcoming Miss USA and Miss Teen USA at River Spirit Casino Resort came to Tulsa's historic Greenwood District on Tuesday.2 News Oklahoma
Contestants for the upcoming Miss USA and Miss Teen USA at River Spirit Casino Resort came to Tulsa's historic Greenwood District on Tuesday.2 News Oklahoma
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next