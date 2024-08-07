Double-fatality wreck shuts down I-44

Two people are dead after two semi-trucks collided on I-44 near 165th East Ave. around 3:30 a.m.
Emergency crews say eastbound traffic is being diverted at 165th East Ave. to 193rd East Ave.
Tulsa Fire Department, Rolling Hills Fire Department, Catoosa Fire Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol are on the scene.
