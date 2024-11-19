DONATING MADE EASY: 'Giving Machines' arrive in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Imagine donating to charities through a vending machine. That’s the main idea behind the "Giving Machines" popping up across the world in recent years.

Starting on Tuesday, Nov. 19, Oklahomans can use them at the Gathering Place.

2 News Oklahoma’s Douglas Braff listened to the machine’s creator about how these machines help people make an impact.

2 News Oklahoma

The Giving Machine is like a vending machine. Instead of buying sodas or snacks, people can purchase items or services that local and global charities want to provide.

Inside each Giving Machine are rows of cards with the item's image and description, the cost, and the charity that needs it.

2 News Oklahoma

Mike Grass, the director of the Giving Machines campaign, told 2 News that the goal is to make it as easy as possible for people to donate and perform “an instant act of service.”

The operation has grown tremendously since starting with one Giving Machine location in 2017. This year, Tulsa will be one of 106 locations to host these machines.

“We were sitting around thinking, ‘What was an easy way to get people to serve?’” said Grass. “And we thought, ‘Why couldn't we vend it?’”

“And that's how the idea started,” he added. “We thought, ‘Let's put service items in a vending machine. People can go up and make an instant impact within a very, very short period of time.’”

For instance, people can buy a set of fresh produce for the group Broken Arrow Neighbors to give to area seniors, baby bottles to Emergency Infant Services, or even a goat for someone on the other side of the world.

100% of what a person gives will go to the charity they choose.

“We all have the best of intentions during the holidays, and then we get to the end of the month, and we're like, we didn't do anything,” said Grass. “And so, it's a way for people to go donate to a local charity, to know that the item that they purchase goes right to the charity.”

But how will people know their donations actually get to those in need?

“At the end of this campaign, at the end of December, they [the charities] will get an accounting of those items,” he explained. “So, they'll know that this number of items were purchased, and here are the donations. And then, they've committed to purchase those exact items.”

When asked if he feels the concept adds a bit of tangibility to people making a difference, he replied: “Oh, very much so, especially when you can see it.”

“So, because we've been doing this for the last couple of years, we've actually been able to go to the charities and get video of the impact of those items,” Grass added. “So, we can see how a goat makes an impact, how a soccer ball makes an impact, how a donation to a women or children's shelter makes an impact.”

The local charities participating in this are Fostering Hope, Catholic Charities, Broken Arrow Neighbors, Emergency Infant Services, and the Tulsa Dream Center.

People in Green Country can also give to global charities like WaterAid and Church World Service.

The Giving Machines will be at the Gathering Place until Dec. 2. They will be on the patio outside the Williams Lodge.

