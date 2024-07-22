Domestic argument ends in fatal stabbing, Tulsa police say

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman is in jail for first-degree murder after police say she stabbed her boyfriend during an argument.

On July 21, an officer was sitting near Franklin Park when a man driving pulled up to the officer and told him he was stabbed.

The man, 28-year-old Terry Whited, was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The Tulsa Police Department said witnesses reported the two arguing over a phone when the woman, Scottezia Overstreet, stabbed Whited in the stomach.

Overstreet turned herself in later that evening.

According to the Oklahoma State Courts Network, Whited had an emergency protective order against Overstreet issued on June 17, but it was dismissed on July 1.

