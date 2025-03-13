DOGE planning to cut leases of Bureau of Indian Affairs

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — The new Department of Government Efficiency is looking to end Bureau of Indian Affairs leases, including the one in Pawhuska.

That's according to Osage Nation Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear. He said in a statement staff at the office were worried of what will happen to their jobs if the agency does not find a new location. Chief Standing Bear said the lease was already set to expire in Nov. of 2025.

Steve Holcombe is an attorney in Pawhuska who has worked with the BIA in the past. He's concerned about the decision.

"It doesn't make any sense to me; they seem it makes sense to them, but we'll see if it provides any benefits or not," said Holcombe.

2 News attempted to contact the Osage Nation for a comment. The nation referred us to a statement posted on Facebook by Chief Standing Bear.

"Our Secretary of Development, Casey Johnson, has already been working on an alternative plan for office space for the Osage agency," said Standing Bear.

Holcombe said the agency manages oil and gas production for the Osage county, and terminating the lease could cause havoc.

"That's going to affect potentially long-term wealth coming out of Osage County," said Holcombe.

In Chief Standing Bear's statement, he said there's an uncertainty about what will happen to the people who work at the agency. 2 News reached out to the federal government for answers but did not hear back as of Mar 12.

Chief Standing Bear added in his statement online, ensuring the nation will do everything they can despite the budget cuts.

"Working daily to mitigate damage and alleviate the anxiety federal cuts are causing Osage Nation".

