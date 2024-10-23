'Disaster waiting to happen': Midtown neighbors worried about leak before winter

TULSA, Okla. — Despite not having any rainfall in recent weeks, there's a lot of water near 49th and Troost in Tulsa due to a persistent water leak that’s lasted nearly three months.

2 News talked with a neighbor who shared his concerns, especially as winter approaches.

"You know, it’s a disaster waiting to happen," said Tim Cameron.

He first noticed the leak at the end of July. Since then he said the neighborhood is tired of seeing the water.

"The reason I ended up calling you guys is because I live in the neighborhood, and you have all this traffic, and you have water standing in the street all the time. So, this is the end of October. November freezing. Everybody coming through this sliding through the stop sign," said Cameron.



He said he’s called the city five times, getting different responses each time.

"One of the times, two or three times ago, they told me they have no record of it, of course. I started in the last week of July," said Cameron.

He wanted to see if the city would fix the problem, saying it took him about three weeks before he made the first call. After that, he decided to follow up.

He said he always spoke with a person but wanted the problem to be fixed. That's when he turned to us.

It didn’t take long after meeting with Cameron, and other neighbors took notice.

One man walked by and said, "Yes, this is ridiculous. It’s been going on for months."

But another wasn't going to stop. As he walked by, a car drove through the large puddle, splashing him.

"That’s one of the reasons right there. I don't walk with my daughter around here and sometimes I worry that cars are going to just [splashing motion] all over me and her," the parent said.

2 News emailed the city explaining Cameron’s concerns. While asking for an interview we received a statement.

We are aware of this leak, which is on a large transmission line that feeds into one of our tanks at Turkey Mountain. Due to current water demand, we are waiting to make repairs at a later date as to limit water service impacts to Tulsa utility customers. City staff are in communication with the property owner who lives on the corner where the leak is located. Once work starts, repairs could take a few weeks.



Residents can continue to make reports like these to 311, whether by phone during business hours, through Tulsa311.com, or by emailing tulsa311@cityoftulsa.org.

Cameron said he wants the city to stop the leak before winter to not cause any more issues.

"I know the city puts things in priority, but at some point, something like this needs to become a priority, especially when we start getting near freezing," said Cameron.

