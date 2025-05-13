DISASTER SCENARIO: Tulsa Int. Airport, law enforcement train for emergencies

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa International Airport and local emergency agencies are partnering to run through a large-scale disaster scenario to close any gaps in their emergency plans.

The airport said on Tuesday, May 13, travelers may see many law enforcement and emergency cars on the tarmac but this is all for training and not due to a real emergency.

Nearly 20 agencies are involved in the training including the Tulsa fire and police departments, EMSA and the National Weather Service.

They'll have about 75 actors playing out an unknown disaster scenario all mimicking a real event.

This is a part of Federal Aviation Regulation and is required to be completed every three years.

2 News spoke with Kim Kuehler the communication manager at TIA. She said they host smaller disaster scenarios throughout the year, but this is the big event.

"It’s a high-pressure environment and we are stress testing this in what would be real-time," said Kuehler. "It’s a great opportunity to see if there are any gaps in our plan before there is an actual crisis or if there is an actual crisis."

She said being prepared for anything is of the utmost importance as flyer safety is always top of mind.

Air travel made national headlines in recent months for several situations involving planes.

One happening on airport grounds tested the training of both flight and ground crews.

That was when a Delta flight flipped over while landing at a Toronto Airport causing a scary scene for passengers and crews.

But officials credit the actions of all crew members and quick response as all 80 people on board made it out safely.

That’s why Kuehler said this training is invaluable.

"So emergencies are unpredictable and again stress testing our emergencies now in a simulated crisis is much better than in an actual crisis. So it’s just about preparing in any way that we can," said Kuehler.

