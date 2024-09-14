Diocese announces death of former Tulsa Bishop

The Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma announced this morning Bishop Emeritus Edward J. Slattery has died, following a series of debilitating strokes.

Bishop Slattery was born in Chicago in August, 1940. He was ordained in 1996 and served as Associate Pastor of Apostle Parish in South Holland, Illinois until 1971.

He then worked with the Catholic Church Extension Society, before coming to Tulsa in 1994. He was chosen to be a bishop by Pope John Paul II the year prior.

Bishop Slattery was installed as the third bishop of the Diocese of Tulsa at Holy Family Cathedral in January, 1994. He would lead the Diocese for 22 years. During his tenure, he was instrumental in establishing a scholarship to help families seeking Catholic education opportunities for their children.

Bishop Slattery stepped down in 2016, at the age of 75. He was 84 at the time of his death.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

