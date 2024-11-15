DHS: $3.8M in losses due to credit card scam in October alone

TULSA, Okla. — Authorities are warning anyone who uses a credit or debit card that the rise in money-stealing skimming devices shows no signs of slowing down.

2 News reported that 10,000 SNAP benefits recipients had their debit cards depleted by thieves in October, which amounted to $3.8 million in reimbursements.

Bruce Hall was one of the recipients whose card was hacked. He said the thieves stole $261.66.

“I’m surprised they didn’t wipe it out,” he said. “They left me with $30, and I had to live off ramen noodles for a whole month.”

DHS investigators say the thieves are part of an international crime ring that travels the country installing card skimmers at stores. Hall would have fallen victim two months in a row had he not been on the lookout.

He found one while trying to pay for groceries at Las Americas, 1140 S. Garnett.

“I just wiggled the bottom right corner of the point of sale terminal, and the skimmer fell off right on the ground,” said Hall.



Hall says the cashier thought Hall broke the machine and put the skimmer back on it. He said he was attempting to tell her it was a skimmer, but due to a language barrier, he couldn’t convey the information.

“I was looking up on my phone how to say in Spanish, ‘It’s a skimmer,’” he said.

He ended up leaving the store and groceries behind and called the police.

Tulsa Police Department Lieutenant Andrew Weeden showed 2 News the skimmer that they found at Las Americas after receiving Hall’s report. Weeden says officers have removed 30 skimmers just in November at grocery stores, ATMs, and gas pumps.

Weeden demonstrated how thieves place the skimmers over the devices. He also showed how credit card holders can pull on the devices or shake them to help determine whether it has a skimmer on them.

Weeden said, unfortunately, not all skimmers are as easily detectable. TPD is seeing a rise in “deep-insert” skimmers.

“It’s going so deep in there that you’re not going to be able to tell it is inside,” said Weeden. Because of those, he said frequently checking the bank account and using ‘tap to pay’ when available is the best protection.

“I am upset about it and I hope they get prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” said Hall.

Hall hopes they find those responsible soon, especially as Thanksgiving approaches. With SNAP recipients losing critical money, the scam has also burdened food pantries across the state.

SNAP recipients are particularly vulnerable because, until a pilot program launches next year, their cards are swipe only.

In the meantime, authorities recommend recipients change the PIN on the card and download the “Connect EBT” app. It allows cardholders to lock the card when not in use.

