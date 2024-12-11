Dewey sets sights on oil refinery

DEWEY, Okla. — If all goes to plan, an oil refinery will soon open on a plot of land northeast of Dewey.

The city purchased the land a couple of years ago, thinking it was ripe for opportunity. It seems they were right. After some hard work and some hard questions, the opening of the refinery seems near.

“Economic development is a very competitive market,” Mayor Tom Hays said, “So we felt real fortunate to even be at the table.”

Hays and City Manager Kevin Trease began working this years ago, beginning with the initial purchase of the land.

They expect the refinery will bring 50 to 100 jobs to town and a nice influx of cash with it.

Tom Miller lives near the property.

“Nothing I can do about it,” Miller said, “Could be good revenue for Dewey and maybe Washington county.”

Miller’s been following the plans closely.

Listening to him, 2 News learned he’s not totally sold, but is looking at the brightside.

2 News heard from some of Miller's neighbors. They’ve got some reservations of their own.



2 NEWS IN DEWEY: Reporter Cathy Tatom helped one neighbor with a water bill issue

Trease spoke about those concerns. He says the proposed refinery is of the ‘net-zero emission' variety.

In other words, nothing will be flowing outside from the building.

“I do not believe it’s going to be an eyesore,” Trease said, “I’ve seen one plant – an aerial of one plant – already in operation in California. It’s a nice, clean process.

Trease and Hays say the city will lease the land to Clean Refineries Incorporated. The revenue from the lease will go toward fixing Dewey’s roads and other infrastructure, they say.

“That would be great,” Miller said of the plans.

The city council and the refinery operators are still hashing out the final details, and there is no concrete timeline.

