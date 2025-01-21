'Devastated’: Owasso family fights to keep goats, chickens after code violation

OWASSO, Okla. — An Owasso family is fighting to keep its goats and chickens after learning they are not allowed on their property.

Leanne Cook received a letter from the Rogers County Planning Commission stating that her chickens and goats must be moved within 15 days.

Leanne Cook

Cook and her family moved north of Owasso in a rural area to raise chickens and goats.

Her son has a lung disease and can only have goat's milk because cow milk causes inflammation in his lungs.

Before, Cook and her family thought that since their address was an Owasso address and her kids go to Owasso schools, they followed city ordinance, which allows chickens and goats on people's properties.

Aubrey Lakey

But the letter from Rogers County, came in right before Christmas, saying a complaint had been sent in and her home is zoned residential, not agriculture.

“I was absolutely devastated, I cried and cried,” Cook said.

Cook and others have gone through the same issue because they did not know their property is in county jurisdiction, which does not allow any farm animals in residential zones.

Aubrey Lakey

“It sucks, you know. It’s scary to think we could lose all this because it happened already. It’s hard, but I’m glad that I found these supportive women, but also there are so many people this has happened to. It just seems so unfair,” Cook said.

Aubrey Lakey, who lives about a mile north of Cook, lost her chickens a year ago after a complaint against her was sent in.

“To know that you were providing for your family for three years, and you moved out here to live a peaceful,self-sustainable life and it takes one person to ruin that for you and your family is devastating," Lakey said.

2 News reached out to Rogers County for a statement regarding the matter, and they said in part,

“Zone rs-40 is residential. The agriculture zoning is not allowed on residential properties like rs-40. If activities were permitted, they would have to follow section 225. B regulations.”

The county also said the code enforcement is complaint-driven.

Cook said changing rules for chickens has been set for discussion by the planning commission for three years and still no movement. There is no plan to discuss goats.

For Cook, she wants the laws changed so that everyone can live the lives they want.

"We are advocating to get the laws changed because they are not serving the community. A lot of people are breaking this rule right now, not knowing because we didn't know we were breaking it,” Cook said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

