Derecho damages North Tulsa leaving residents to cleanup

Alexandra Blake
North Tulsa Damag
Posted at 6:27 PM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 19:27:24-04

TULSA, Okla. — Sunday morning’s extreme winds blew through the north part of Tulsa, leaving tree debris scattered around schools, churches, and homes.

Many stoplights, businesses, and neighborhoods north of East Pine Street are without power.

Among those affected is North Tulsa resident Anita Taylor, who said that the loss of electricity derailed her family's summer plans.

"First of all, I sent my grandchildren away because they were here for the summer and I knew they would not be able to endure the heat. I have a special needs child that I could not send away. So, basically, we are doing the best we can," Taylor said.

The storm also blew away the produce in Taylor's daughter's vegetable garden.

