Neighbors rally behind Tulsa woman who lost house, cars in storm

TULSA, Okla. — Brenda didn’t want to talk a lot on camera because she was too upset. Early Sunday morning, she left her house to go check on her mom ahead of the wind storm. She came home to find her house covered in trees and unlivable. She also lost two cars and another is damaged.

Brenda had already been grieving. She just lost her partner in April. They were together more than 25 years when he died unexpectedly.

Julie Knapp is her neighbor of six years and says Brenda is one of the most genuine souls she knows.

“You know all those people who are always putting others first and doing what they can for other people?” said Knapp. “I just hope that this time she can feel other people doing that for her.

Julie created a “blessing box” a couple of years ago and put it in her driveway. It’s a food pantry for anyone to take from if they are in need. Julie says Brenda fills it up more than she does—nearly every day.

Julie created a GoFundMein hopes people can come together to help get Brenda back on her feet.



