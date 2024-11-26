Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Wagoner County

WAGONER COUNTY — The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting after a disagreement turned into a gunfight Monday evening.

Wagoner County said two men were arguing in the backyard of a house and then shot each other.

The Oak Grove Fire Chief said one of the shooting victims was found near South 280th near 21st Street, and someone from the shooting scene dropped off the other at the Oak Grove Fire station.

Both men were taken to the hospital. One was in critical condition, and the other later died at the hospital.

Oak Grove Fire said a woman and her son were at the fire station and started CPR until firefighters arrived.



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

