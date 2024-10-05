Demand Project hosts annual 'Rally Cry' walk to put an end to child trafficking

JENKS, Okla — The Demand Project has hosted its annual Rally Cry walk in Jenks Oct. 5.

The organization is devoted to putting an end to child trafficking through four steps: Prevention, Protection, Recovery, and Restoration.

Ann Sherry was one of the many community members who took part in the walk to support the organization's cause.

"I think this brings awareness to the Demand Project," said Sherry. "The project is just doing wonderful things."

Kristin Weis is the Co-Founder and CEO of the Demand Project.

She said these walks are purposely made to be family-friendly so that families and their children can learn more about how to stay safe together.

"To get people to understand, recognize what it is and how to empower people... how we're gonna empower them to not be victims of this," she said.

"It doesn't matter how much money you have, it doesn't matter what neighborhood you live in or what school you go to, vulnerabilities in teens are there."

Weis said the funds for the walk will be going to the group's recovery department as well as its prevention department.

"Our prevention department is the only focused area that we don't have to be reactive, we can be proactive and teach people how to not become victims," she said.

Weis said the recovery department comes into play when children in the community are missing and recovery advocates are needed.

"The money is so important because we don't have enough staff and we're not fully-funded, so the money raised goes straight into programs that help us do what we do."

