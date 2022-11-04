Daylight Saving Time can be more difficult on young children

TULSA, Okla. — It’s time to "fall back" getting an extra hour of sleep as daylight saving time comes to an end.

While getting more sleep might sound nice, for some it may be harder to adjust than others. An Ascension St. John pediatrician says young children will have an especially difficult time adjusting.

“Because they find themselves falling asleep earlier before their bedtime getting really sleepy too soon in evening and then waking up earlier in the morning which is really hard on a lot of parents,” said Dr. Courtney Sauls, pediatrician.

On the other hand, Dr. Sauls says teens have a hard time during spring time change.

So what can you do to help your young children?

She says there are a few things: make a bedtime routine and be consistent with it, eliminate screens like TVs, tablets and phones during bedtime, and create a clam routine for bedtime like taking a bath, doing story time or dimming lights and speaking calmly.

It can take about a week for children to adjust to the time change and have a good sleep cycle.

