Severe Storms Likely Friday

TULSA, Okla — All eyes on today's severe storm potential. We'll see a few showers this morning as warm and humid air flow north. The higher threat for severe storms increases Friday afternoon and evening with the front in the area. Damaging wind gusts will be the biggest concern, but with a highly sheared (changing of wind speed and direction with height) environment, we can't rule out a tornado or two either.

Tulsa's window for storms will be about 2pm to 6pm. Farther east, it may take until 8pm or 9pm before storms clear all of eastern Oklahoma. We'll be monitoring closely and it will be important to stay weather-aware today. Storms bring beneficial rain with about 1"-3" of rain south of I-44. Lesser amounts north/northwest.

Behind the front, cooler temps will move in. Plan for temps to fall into the 40s for you Friday night plans. Eventually we will clear out in time for what will be a beautiful weekend! Expect a pleasant Saturday (low/mid-60s) and a gorgeous Sunday (low/mid-70s) with lots of sunshine!

As moisture starts its return early next week, we can't rule out a shower or storm Monday and Tuesday. No severe weather expected at that time. Highs in the 70s.

