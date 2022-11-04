The ahha's Hardesty Arts Center is closing.

The final day of operations is November 4th. 2 News Oklahoma reached out to officials to learn more about the closure.

We have made the difficult decision to announce the closure of ahha’s Hardesty Arts Center on Friday, November 4, including ceasing the operations of our programs for now. We are working closely with our partners to ensure we find a long-term future for some of our programs and do this as quickly as possible.



For our artists, partners and vendors, please know we are working as quickly as possible to get in touch with you. If you have any immediate questions, please email ahhaTulsaOK@gmail.com.



We thank our employees, guests, donors and partners for more than 60 years of support and look forward to bringing our programs back to continue our focus on keeping Tulsa creative.

Founded as the Arts and Humanities Council in 1961, the focus of ahha was to bring "arts to the community through innovative programming and to facilitate collaboration amongst the various arts organizations in Tulsa." Originally run out of the historic Harwelden Mansion, the organization rebranded as ahha and opened the Hardesty Arts Center in the Tulsa Arts District downtown in 2012.

Programs offered included

Artists in the Schools

Community Arts Partnerships

Any Given Child-Tulsa

